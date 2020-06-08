George Floyd protests spread to smaller, mostly white towns

FILE - In this June 3, 2020 file photo, demonstrators gather at a rally to peacefully protest and demand an end to institutional racism and police brutality, in Portland, Maine. Public outrage over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody is spilling over into America's smaller and mid-sized cities. 

 (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Public outrage over the death of George Floyd is spilling over into small town America.

Rallies have surfaced in places such as Norfolk and Sioux City drawing hundreds of people in communities that are mostly white.

Experts who study race relations say the protests illustrate the degree to which the movement demanding social justice has spread, fueled by social media and persistent but less visible racism experienced by minorities in smaller cities.

The gatherings have been largely peaceful although some turned to violence and vandalism.

