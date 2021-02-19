LINCOLN - The State of Nebraska is expecting a COVID-19 vaccine distribution increase from Pfizer and Moderna so it’s moving up the vaccination timeline for the general public.
During a press conference at the Capitol Thursday, Felicia Quintana-Zinn with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said they plan to start vaccinating the general public in April or May.
Quintana-Zinn said coronavirus mortality data will be considered.
"COVID-19 caused or was a main contributing factor in 1,801 deaths with approximately 97 percent of those deaths occurring in those over 50 years of age. So when Nebraska begins vaccinating the general population, those 50 to 64-years-old will be prioritized followed by the remainder of the population."
Governor Pete Ricketts said when the general public starts getting vaccinated will be different in each health district because of population.