MADISON - The General Election is November 3rd, but because of the coronavirus pandemic more people than normal have requested an early ballot and will have their ballot cast before then.
Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss says they’ve received nearly 4,000 early ballot request applications.
Pruss says they’ll start mailing ballots out September 28th and the deadline to request an early ballot to be mailed to you is October 23rd.
She says there will be a new ballot drop off location for the general election.
"In the past we've always had the one location at the courthouse, but we will have one in Norfolk now. The drop box hasn't been delivered yet by the company, but we hope to have that available by the middle of October. It will be located at the City of Norfolk public offices on the west side of the building by the utility payment drop box."
Pruss says if you want to vote in person, all polling locations will remain open.
She says they’re still looking for poll workers at polling locations outside the City of Norfolk, so if you would like to help contact the county clerk’s office.