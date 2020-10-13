OMAHA - If there’s any good news to come out of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s lower gas prices throughout the nation including Nebraska.
Director of Public Affairs for Triple A the Auto Club Group Gene LaDoucer says in Nebraska, the average price is about $2.11 per gallon which is down three cents on the month or 37 cents lower than a year ago.
"We expect to see gas prices continue to trend lower through the winter and probably until about February and that's when we generally start to see gas prices move higher again. Right now, we're seeing gas prices at the lowest level for this time of year going back to about 2004."
It will be a good year for people wanting to travel for Thanksgiving or Christmas because LaDoucer says they don’t expect the roads to be overly busy and gas prices will still be lower than normal.
The average price of gas in Norfolk is $2.03 which is 37 cents lower than a year ago.