OMAHA - The Coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China is having a big impact on global travel, which has helped the recent decrease in crude oil prices.
Public Affairs Director for Triple A, Rose White says crude has fallen from $64 a barrel down to $50 during the past month.
White says retail pump prices across the U.S. have fallen 13 cents during the past month to a national average of $2.45.
She says with falling crude oil prices, they anticipate that retail prices will continue to decline.
"In Nebraska, the state average is 13 cents lower than the national average currently at $2.33 a gallon. Prices have dropped eight cents a gallon in Nebraska during the past month. Iowa made this week's top ten list for states that experienced the largest weekly decrease in gas prices dropping seven cents the past week along to a statewide average of $2.25 a gallon."
For more information of fuel prices, visit GasPrices.AAA.Com.