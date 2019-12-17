NORFOLK - If you like video games, get ready to compete locally in the virtual world of numerous games during an upcoming LAN party in Norfolk.
One of the organizers Dave Kassmeier says there will be five different tournaments and over 26 hours of gaming during the two day event.
Kassmeier says the games they’ll play include Madden NFL 20, Rocket League, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Fortnite, and Apex Legends.
He says just by attending you’ll have a chance to win some prizes.
"We're working with a company out of California called HyperX and they've been gracious enough to donate keyboards that light up, earbuds, headphones, and we even had a company donate a gaming chair."
Another organizer Nick Wildman says you need to bring your own console or PC as well as a headset and monitor. If you’re a streamer bring your streaming equipment too.
Kassmeier says their other sponsors include Stealth Broadband, the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, and Soundworks.
The cost is $30 per person and you must be 16 years-old to participate or have an adult with you.
It’s set to take place January 3rd and 4th at the Stables Event Center in Norfolk.
For more information and to buy tickets visit NorfolkLANParty.Com.