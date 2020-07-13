LINCOLN - With the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Pete Ricketts says there’s never been a better time to vacation in Nebraska.
He made those remarks during a press conference at the Capitol Friday with Nebraska Game and Parks Administrator Jim Swenson.
Swenson said parks have been increasingly busy which is good to see.
He said they have eight state parks, 58 recreation areas, and ten historical parks.
"Take time this summer to find your own personal destination. Be adventurous, go out and enjoy the parks from historic Fort Robinson, Wildcat Hills in the west to Ponca State Park or the Fremont lakes. There's a lot of places to visit in between. There's literally something for everyone."
Swenson said if you’re sick or feel sick stay home, avoid crowded areas, maintain social distancing, and follow any local directed health measures.
For more information on outdoor adventures visit OutdoorNebraska.Gov.