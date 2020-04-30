Open Fields and Waters Program

NORFOLK - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offer a special program for landowners.

Northeast Private Land District Manager Scott Wessel says the Open Fields and Waters Program pays landowners for allowing walk-in hunting or fishing access on their properties.

Wessel says payment rates vary depending on the habitat type and location of the land, and participating landowners also receive protection from liability under the Nebraska Recreation Liability Act.

He says last year the commission enrolled more than 300,000 acres in the program.

If you want to enroll your private land into this program call Wessel at 402-841-8817.

Tags

In other news

Lincoln Public Schools students getting free hotspot service

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln Public Schools has announced it will pay $80,000 to provide Wi-Fi hotspots for students without internet access at home who are now having to learn remotely as schools have closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.