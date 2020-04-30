NORFOLK - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offer a special program for landowners.
Northeast Private Land District Manager Scott Wessel says the Open Fields and Waters Program pays landowners for allowing walk-in hunting or fishing access on their properties.
Wessel says payment rates vary depending on the habitat type and location of the land, and participating landowners also receive protection from liability under the Nebraska Recreation Liability Act.
He says last year the commission enrolled more than 300,000 acres in the program.
If you want to enroll your private land into this program call Wessel at 402-841-8817.