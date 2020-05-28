LINCOLN - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has extended cabin, lodge and group activity shelter closures.
Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson says the facilities will now be closed through June 15th.
Swenson says the closures are being continued until proper disinfection between reservations can be achieved for the safety of guests and their communities.
He says they’re pleased they were able to keep park venues open for the public as many want to get outdoors.
Swenson says if a reservation has been affected by the closure, Game and Parks staff will contact guests directly about a refund or transfer, if applicable.
For more information go to OutdoorNebraska.Org.