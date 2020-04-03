LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say the death of a Gage County woman is Nebraska’s sixth from COVID-19.
The officials said Thursday night that the woman was in her 90s and had underlying health conditions. Nearly 4,300 people have tested negative.
Earlier Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said he doesn’t plan to deviate from his regional approach for stay-at-home orders rather than issue a statewide order, as other governors have done to fight the pandemic’s spread.
Ricketts says some of Nebraska’s rules are stricter than those in some states that have full shelter-in-place orders. He cites Florida’s order, which exempts religious services. Nebraska’s doesn’t allow the exemption.