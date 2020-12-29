ATKINSON - You have the opportunity to win a fully restored 1980 Pontiac Trans Am.
Mark Burch Motorsports recently donated the vehicle to the Team Jack Foundation to be raffled off.
Burch tells News Talk WJAG they’ve donated items in the past to Team Jack, and after hearing the news of Andy Hoffman’s brain cancer diagnosis earlier this year, they knew they needed to act.
"I have had this Trans Am sitting in my shop for a long time, I bought it about nine years ago as a project and we never really got any work done on it other than accumulating parts over the years. Literally in three months my team and I did a ground up restoration on this car, working on it on our days off, in the evenings, and weekends when we weren't racing."
Tickets are $100 and the drawing will take place at the 8th Annual Team Jack Gala on Saturday, February 27.
For more information and tickets go to TeamJackFoundation.org.