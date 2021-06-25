NORFOLK - It was a near packed house at the Norfolk Public Library Thursday night for a presentation on the Nebraska Department of Education’s proposed health standards.
Matt Innis spoke to the crowd of area residents after conducting his own research on how the standards were developed.
Innis highlighted the National Sex Education Standards and the Nebraska Sex Standards for 2021 were practically word for word.
He said concerned Nebraskans need to do the research on how these standards come from activist organizations.
"We need to be preparing kids for the world. They need to learn how to read, write, math, economics, true science, and true biology. It'd be nice if they learn a little bit about how small business works, how the government works, all this stuff, but we're replacing that with indoctrination to the children."
He said in 2022 it’s time to abolish the State Board of Education and that can be done with a Legislative Resolution.
"The way that's done is you get a trusted State Senator. It takes 30 votes. There's no debate. They can abolish it, get rid of them, and save you all a lot of money."
Innis said those who opposed the drafted health standards, need to get the facts and present their position to their local school boards.
Innis will be speaking in Columbus Monday night at Columbus Victory Fellowship.