LINCOLN - There’s been a substantial drop in crude oil prices on a global level.
Rose White, Public Affair Director for Triple A says crude in the U.S. trading market is going for $33 a barrel, a 41 percent drop from a year ago.
White says a big factor for the cheaper prices is a lower demand for crude oil largely due to the Coronavirus.
"China is the second largest consumer of fuel products and with transportation services being cut and airline services, we've seen lower demand for crude oil. We also haven't seen any additional production cuts out of OPEC. They did meet last week to discuss additional production cuts, but they failed to come to an agreement and that caused a downturn in the market as well."
White says the national average for fuel is $2.34 a gallon. The Nebraska average is $2.28 and in Norfolk it’s $2.17.
She says fuel prices will likely continue to go down.
For daily updated fuel price averages visit GasPrices.AAA.Com.