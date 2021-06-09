WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Farm Service Agency has issued its first notice of available funds to socially disadvantaged farmers through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Administrator Zach Ducheneaux says under the Act, FSA will pay 120 percent of its direct, guaranteed and farm storage facility loan balances to socially disadvantaged farmers that were outstanding as of January 1st.
"The amount of indebtedness the producer had as of January 1st will be used to calculate an amount that is 120 percent of that amount. The farm storage facility loan program will receive full payment, the lenders will receive full payment, and the producers will receive a 20 percent payment that they can use to help mitigate any expenses such as taxes or other expenses."
Ducheneaux says there’s no application because FSA is reaching out to eligible borrowers through letters.
Socially disadvantaged farmers, as outlined in the 2018 Farm Bill, include Black or African American, Native American or Alaskan native, Asian American or Pacific Island, and Hispanic or Latino farmers.
For more information visit FSA.USDA.Gov.