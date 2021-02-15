Winter weather
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frigid weather that has sent temperatures plunging across Middle America also has power and gas utilities urging customers to dial down the thermostat.

Utility companies serving Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri issued the plea Sunday and Monday for customers to conserve power as temperatures dropped to nearly 30 below in parts of western and northern Nebraska early Monday, sending the wind chill to as low as nearly 50 below in some places.

Omaha Public Power District, Nebraska Public Power District, Evergy in Kansas City, Missouri, and Summit Natural Gas serving parts of Missouri were among some of the utilities that issued releases Sunday begging customers conserve energy through Wednesday as the bitter cold was expected to linger for days.

