PREP FOOTBALL=
Norfolk Catholic 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 10
Adams Central 49, Fillmore Central 14
Aquinas 46, Tekamah-Herman 7
Arlington 36, Douglas County West 0
Arthur County 42, South Platte 6
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Platteview 6
Auburn 41, Falls City 8
Aurora 24, Seward 13
Battle Creek 46, North Bend Central 20
Beatrice 70, Crete 12
Bennington 35, Omaha Gross Catholic 21
Blair 64, South Sioux City 24
Bridgeport 37, Hershey 0
Broken Bow 38, Minden 3
Central City 66, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 12
Chadron 28, Ogallala 15
Cody-Kilgore 40, Hay Springs 28
Columbus Lakeview 28, Columbus Scotus 20
Crofton 63, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6
Deshler 45, Wilcox-Hildreth 12
Fort Calhoun 3, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 0
Gordon/Rushville 39, Chase County 8
Gothenburg 38, Holdrege 20
Grand Island Central Catholic 15, Centura 12
Harvard 50, Franklin 39
Hastings 30, Grand Island Northwest 19
Kearney Catholic 31, Cozad 0
McCook 41, Alliance 0
McCool Junction 68, Dorchester 6
Minatare 32, Crawford 26
Mitchell 41, Sidney 14
North Platte St. Patrick's 62, Valentine 0
Omaha Roncalli 35, Elkhorn North 13
Parkview Christian 60, Heartland Lutheran 22
Paxton 30, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 24
Pierce 19, Wayne 9
Potter-Dix 66, Creek Valley 13
Red Cloud 37, Silver Lake 20
Scottsbluff 34, Gering 12
Sioux County 65, Banner County 6
Southwest 50, Hampton 20
St. Edward 50, Elba 12
St. Paul 69, Twin River 6
Superior 20, Hastings St. Cecilia 13
Sutton 61, Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Syracuse 24, Bishop Neumann 19
Wahoo 47, Malcolm 0
Waverly 24, Norris 0
West Point-Beemer 35, Schuyler 6
Wilber-Clatonia 27, Lincoln Lutheran 13
York 14, Lexington 7
Yutan 53, Centennial 14
NSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class A=
Millard North 52, Norfolk 6
Columbus 31, Papillion-LaVista 14
Fremont 48, Papillion-LaVista South 28
Grand Island 36, Lincoln Pius X 0
Kearney 46, Lincoln Northeast 6
Lincoln Southwest 27, Lincoln North Star 21
Millard West 47, Bellevue East 20
North Platte 33, Lincoln High 14