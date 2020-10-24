NSAA

PREP FOOTBALL=

Norfolk Catholic 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 10

Adams Central 49, Fillmore Central 14

Aquinas 46, Tekamah-Herman 7

Arlington 36, Douglas County West 0

Arthur County 42, South Platte 6

Ashland-Greenwood 47, Platteview 6

Auburn 41, Falls City 8

Aurora 24, Seward 13

Battle Creek 46, North Bend Central 20

Beatrice 70, Crete 12

Bennington 35, Omaha Gross Catholic 21

Blair 64, South Sioux City 24

Bridgeport 37, Hershey 0

Broken Bow 38, Minden 3

Central City 66, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 12

Chadron 28, Ogallala 15

Cody-Kilgore 40, Hay Springs 28

Columbus Lakeview 28, Columbus Scotus 20

Crofton 63, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6

Deshler 45, Wilcox-Hildreth 12

Fort Calhoun 3, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 0

Gordon/Rushville 39, Chase County 8

Gothenburg 38, Holdrege 20

Grand Island Central Catholic 15, Centura 12

Harvard 50, Franklin 39

Hastings 30, Grand Island Northwest 19

Kearney Catholic 31, Cozad 0

McCook 41, Alliance 0

McCool Junction 68, Dorchester 6

Minatare 32, Crawford 26

Mitchell 41, Sidney 14

North Platte St. Patrick's 62, Valentine 0

Omaha Roncalli 35, Elkhorn North 13

Parkview Christian 60, Heartland Lutheran 22

Paxton 30, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 24

Pierce 19, Wayne 9

Potter-Dix 66, Creek Valley 13

Red Cloud 37, Silver Lake 20

Scottsbluff 34, Gering 12

Sioux County 65, Banner County 6

Southwest 50, Hampton 20

St. Edward 50, Elba 12

St. Paul 69, Twin River 6

Superior 20, Hastings St. Cecilia 13

Sutton 61, Doniphan-Trumbull 12

Syracuse 24, Bishop Neumann 19

Wahoo 47, Malcolm 0

Waverly 24, Norris 0

West Point-Beemer 35, Schuyler 6

Wilber-Clatonia 27, Lincoln Lutheran 13

York 14, Lexington 7

Yutan 53, Centennial 14

NSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class A=

Millard North 52, Norfolk 6

Columbus 31, Papillion-LaVista 14

Fremont 48, Papillion-LaVista South 28

Grand Island 36, Lincoln Pius X 0

Kearney 46, Lincoln Northeast 6

Lincoln Southwest 27, Lincoln North Star 21

Millard West 47, Bellevue East 20

North Platte 33, Lincoln High 14

