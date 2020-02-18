LINCOLN - A Northeast Nebraska state senator has proposed a free lifetime park permit for disabled veterans.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton designated LB 770 at his priority bill and lawmakers gave it first round approval last week on a 38-0 vote.
"Under LB 770, a veteran would be eligible for the free permit if they are a Nebraska resident, honorably discharged, and rated 50% or more service connected disabled or 100% disabled non-service connected and receiving a pension from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. From my experience in the military, the disabled veteran is the most worthy of receiving this benefit."
Gragert says he worked with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs on this legislation.
He says the commission calculated the projected cost and suggested an increase in the maximum amount they can charge for an annual nonresident park permit, raising the cap to $65, and increasing the cap on the daily permit for nonresidents from $8 to $12 to compensate the free permits.