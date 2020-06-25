WASHINGTON D.C. - Due to a wide variety of factors, farm stress has never been higher across rural America.
Several of the major agricultural organizations have come together to offer a brand-new online course to help farmers and their families recognize and manage stress.
Todd Van Hoose, CEO of the Farm Credit Council, says it’s called the Rural Resilience Training Course and is now available for free.
He says his company got behind the new online course because they’re seeing that farm stress firsthand.
"At Farm Credit, we are out in the countryside talking to farmers and ranchers all the time and we see this stress, and we see this stress rising, not only on farmers themselves, but think about the impact that has on farm families and entire farming communities. We’re hopeful that this online stress training program we’re talking about can help provide some resources to manage that.”
Van Hoose says rural America has very limited mental health resources, and it seems like there’s a bit of a stigma to talking about mental health challenges, or to ask for help when you might need it.
For more information, go to FarmCredit.com/Newsroom.