NORFOLK - If you have questions about Medicare supplement insurance, the Norfolk Public Library has something that might be able to help you out.
Patron Services Supervisor Anneka Ramirez says a free Medicare supplement insurance buyers guide is available at the library.
Ramirez says the online guide does a number of things and is important right now as open enrollment is coming up soon in October.
"If people are looking to make changes to a plan this report would give them information about the plan and it compares insurance companies and their cost for each plan so it's a really good financial tool if you're trying to get the best plan for the right price."
Ramirez says it takes just minutes for a plan to be generated and it can be emailed to you as well.
For more information or to use the guide go to the library or call them at (402) 844-2100.