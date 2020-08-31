Faith Regional Health Services

NORFOLK - Faith Regional Health Services is once again offering its free injury clinic for student athletes this fall.

Jenny Aschoff is a physical trainer at Faith Regional and says they have offered this for a number of years now and it allows an athlete to get checked out after a Thursday or Friday night game without having to wait until Monday.

"We created this with the help of our overseeing physician so that athletes could have a place to go to be seen by a doctor and athletic trainer. (We'll get an) idea of what their injury is or what might be required if they need follow up with a doctor or further diagnostics like an MRI or X-ray."

Aschoff says no appointment is needed, and it’s important athletes get injuries checked out right a way to prevent further complications.

The free clinic is offered Saturday mornings from 8 to 10 at Faith Regional Physician Services Urgent Care through October 24.

