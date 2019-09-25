NORFOLK - Do your heart a favor Thursday by getting a free heart health screening at Hy-Vee East in Norfolk.
Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman says throughout this month they’ve been providing the free screenings throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.
Gayman says they do these screenings to identify any chronic diseases or conditions before it’s too late.
"We'll have an on site registered dietitian in the bus who will collect a blood sample which is just a quick finger prick and will determine your cholesterol, triglycerides, and glucose levels. They'll also take some general blood pressure readings and then they will have you hold a machine in two hands that helps calculate body mass index."
Gayman says it only takes 15 to 20 minutes and you’ll get your results right there on site.
She says each person who receives a screening will be given a Heart Health giveaway bag that includes samples, coupons, and educational materials.
Screenings will take place at Hy-Vee East in Norfolk Thursday from 7 to 11 a.m.