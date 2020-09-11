LINCOLN - Have you ever thought you’d like to go fishing, but didn’t want to spend the money on a fishing license?
Well, Saturday is your day. The Nebraska Game & Parks Commission is hosting Free Fishing and Park-Entry Day across the state.
Public Information Officer Greg Wagner says he likes to call it the open house day for the state parks.
"It gives people a chance to sample what I call the good life and great outdoors of Nebraska, to take the family out to an area and maybe enjoy some playground equipment and wet a fishing line in the process. It's been very popular, and it will be popular this Saturday primarily becasue the skies are going to open up and I think we are going to get some sunshine."
Anglers must observe all fishing regulations, and camping, lodging and all other user fees still apply at state park areas.
For details, visit OutdoorNebraska.org.