OMAHA - The Nebraska Rural Response Hotline is hosting free one-on-one Farm Finance Clinics for farmers and ranchers each Wednesday in May.
Michelle Soll with the hotline says these clinics give you the chance to meet with an experienced Ag law attorney and farm financial counselor.
"We can always go over someone's financial portfolio and work through transition plans as a lot of people are taking advantage of the beginning farmer tax credit program. There's a lot of services available that farmers and ranchers can utilize at this point."
Soll says the clinics are very beneficial and sometimes people utilize them more than once which means they’re successful.
She says they’re being conducted as conference calls or as Zoom meetings for the time being.
To sign up or for more information call Michelle at 1-800-464-0258.