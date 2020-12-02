LINCOLN - Farmers and ranchers are invited to take part in a free clinic to discuss legal and financial advice.
Michelle Soll with the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline says the clinics are one-on-one and are confidential.
"Whether that be with a financial advisor, attorney, or both they can sit down and have hour virtual or phone visit free of charge and go over what ever topic they like to discuss."
Soll says most people who use the service have questions in estate planning, water rights, or debt collection.
She says the clinic dates are the next three Wednesdays beginning Wednesday.
To make an appointment, call the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258.