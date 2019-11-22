NORFOLK - Throughout the month of November Hy-Vee has been providing free Hemoglobin A1C screenings.
Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman says they’ll be offering the screenings in Norfolk at each Hy-Vee location on Saturday.
Gayman says it’s a quick and easy process.
"It's a simple blood test, it's just a finger prick. The dietitians put it in the machine and you have the results within minutes. Honestly A1C is a blood test that a lot of people living with diabetes use every day to manage their blood glucose levels. It provides a lot of information about average levels of blood glucose over a two to three month period."
Gayman says it’s important you get the screening, especially if your family has a history of diabetes.
The free screenings are set to take place Saturday at Hy-Vee East from 8 to 12 and at Hy-Vee West from 3 to 7.
They will take place inside the Healthy You Mobile.