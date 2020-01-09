STANTON - A Bancroft woman and her children were transported to the hospital Wednesday night after the vehicle they were in had mechanical issues.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to a freak accident on Highway 275 about five miles east of Norfolk.
The accident occurred when an eastbound SUV driven by 30-year-old Kammie Andrade stopped along the highway due to mechanical issues.
Andrade exited her SUV and it suddenly began rolling backwards and went down a steep ditch about thirty yards coming to rest in a small creek with water running through it.
Andrade attempted to stop the SUV from moving down the ditch and injured herself as she did so.
Unger says the moving SUV contained her seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son inside.
Andrade and her children were transported to Faith Regional Health Services by ambulance for treatment.
Stanton Fire and Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene.
It is still unclear why the SUV rolled backwards into the ditch.