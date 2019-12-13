KANSAS CITY, MO - The National Outstanding Young Farmers program was at the National Association of Farm Broadcasters Convention in Kansas City Missouri.
Coordinator and event planner Sharon Page told News Talk WJAG, the award recognizes leadership, conservation, and community service.
"These individuals are showing growth in their Ag operation. They're also community leaders along with trying to be soil conservationists. We have 10 winners that come every year, but from those 10 winners they pick four from that list to be national winners."
Page said this year’s winners were Ben and Kate Sowers from Maryland, Derek Martin from Illinois, Ben Albright from Iowa, and Brandon Batten from North Carolina.
She said the winners get a monetary award from John Deere along with a paid trip to Washington D.C.
For more information about the award or to submit an application go to OFAFraternity.Org.