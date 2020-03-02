OMAHA - Four of the 15 people being monitored at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the Coronavirus are being sent home after exceeding the qualifications to be released.
That announcement was made Monday during a press conference at UNMC.
One of those leaving, Jeri Seratti Goldman said it was an amazing experience and the staff treated them very well.
As for an update on the virus, UNMC Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold said what they know about it so far is that it’s not exactly like the flu, it’s one and a half to two times more infectious.
"The incubation period is longer as it can be 10 to 14 days. The duration of the illness tends to be somewhat longer, we're dealing with hospitalizations here that can be as long as a week. The intensive care unit utilization seems to be somewhat higher and the period of virus shedding is somewhat longer as well."
Gold said they’re also continuing to move forward with vaccine tests and will monitor the spread of the virus throughout the world.