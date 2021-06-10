SCRIBNER - Four are dead after a crash on Highway 275 near Scribner Thursday morning.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the crash involved a passenger vehicle and semi.
Two adults and one child passed away at the scene. A second child was transported to the hospital in Fremont where the child passed away. All four fatalities were from the passenger vehicle.
Investigators are working to identify the victims at this time. Family relationships of those involved are not yet known and further information will be released when appropriate.
Highway 275 is closed in the area and will likely remain closed for some time. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Scribner Police Department are also on scene to assist.