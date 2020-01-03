NORFOLK - The Fountain Point Medical Community has announced and broken ground on a $6 million expansion.
Chief Operating Officer Mary Kay Uhing says they will be adding on to the south side of the existing medical offices mall.
Uhing says it will be a 15,000 square foot addition.
"The addition of phase two will add to the existing medical mall, an Imaging Center, Urgent Care, and as a contribution to the community and employees we are adding Christian child development center called All Gods Children Child Development Center. In addition to that we have the surgery center that will be moving over to this campus yet this month."
Uhing says the imaging center will have approximately 10 staff including two radiologists. The Child Development Center and Urgent Care will staff according to state regulations.
She says the Child Development Center will be open to employees and the general public.
The project is expected to be completed this fall.