NORFOLK - A new drive-up lab is now available at Fountain Point Medical Community.
Medical Director Dr. David Lux says with the coronavirus situation, people are afraid to go out or even go to the doctor to get their blood drawn if they have diabetes, high cholesterol, or limited kidney function.
Lux says the drive-up lab is located at the northeast corner of the building.
"When you come to the drive-up there will be a sign and if a phlebotomist isn't there, there's a number to call and they will be right out. It will be just you and the person drawing your blood. We'll get you in and out with no exposure to anyone else."
As for regular doctor visits, Lux says they have everyone coming through one entrance so they can screen the patients for fevers, see why they’re there, and if the patient is sick, get them a mask and into an exam room right away to limit exposure with other people.
To make an appointment call Fountain Point at (402) 371-3939.