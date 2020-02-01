NORFOLK - One place. One passion. One point. That’s the motto for Norfolk’s Fountain Point Medical Community.
A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday for the grand opening of the independent, physician-owned health care facility.
Norfolk Senator Jim Scheer told a crowd of community members and dignitaries, nationally hospitals are closing all over the United States, and Norfolk is fortunate to have an expanding health care base.
"This facility was a dream. This building and its physicians help solidify Norfolk being a regional health facility. Norfolk has chosen to be the health care leader in Northeast Nebraska."
Dr. Leon Gebhardt said this was something just a group of people talked about, and God has granted.
"Everybody wanted as much as we could 'What can we do for our patients that they can come through one door and get everything done before they go out that door again?' We want to take care of our patients from birth until God calls them home."
An expansion project to Fountain Point is expected to be completed this fall.