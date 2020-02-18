American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Educating consumers is more important than it’s ever been.

Foundation for Agriculture Executive Director Daniel Meloy says their educational materials are targeted at children, trying to close the gap between urban and rural areas even before that gap begins.

Meloy says one easy way for farmers to help educate the non-farm public is to do some school visits.

“It is really effective when kids can actually hear from a real-life farmer or rancher, hear what they do and get to meet somebody who’s actually doing that work. And, it’s even better when that farmer or rancher can come in with education resources, something like our brand-new book of the year all about soybeans called ‘Full of Beans; Henry Ford Grows a Car.’”

Meloy says farmers and ranchers shouldn’t be afraid to step out and educate the non-farm public about modern agriculture.

He says consumers are genuinely curious about where their food comes from.

