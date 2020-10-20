NORFOLK - Rapid coronavirus testing is starting to be used more as it’s being used in national sports and in some states.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry says he’s been advocating for more onsite rapid testing.
"What that means is if you walk into a school or business and you think you may have had a symptom, take the test and in 15 minutes you'll know and also know if you have been exposed to someone. I want us to move very aggressively in that direction because what that does is provide certainty for schools and businesses and we can get back to some normalcy while we move toward better treatments."
Fortenberry says rapid testing will decrease the probability of spread and increase normalcy in the economy, schools, and buy time for better treatments to develop and a vaccine.
He says it has been an emphasis in negotiations in Washington.
Fortenberry also says he’s hopeful a vaccine may be around the corner.