Coronavirus Survey

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone in some way, and that was apparent in a recent survey done by Congressman Jeff Fortenberry.

Fortenberry tells News Talk WJAG, with how many people responded to the survey, it’s a good snapshot of how the virus is impacting lives.

He says over 1,000 people in his district responded.

"16 percent of people said they were unemployed and about 60 percent of people said the virus has effected them either through significant disruption or serious disruption. Now this is an interesting statistic as well, about 60 percent said they want to see things reopened with appropriate and aggressive protections for those who are in vulnerable circumstances."

Fortenberry also says 45 percent of people said government response wasn’t enough.

He says this one-two step of ensuring health care is sound and ensuring the state’s economic well-being is in place is the key to get back to normal.

To view the survey in full visit Fortenberry.House.Gov.

Tags

In other news

Loosened DHM doesn't mean in the clear

Loosened DHM doesn't mean in the clear

NORFOLK - It was announced last week by Governor Pete Ricketts, directed health measure restrictions will be loosened for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s district.

US judge says new pipelines need more review

US judge says new pipelines need more review

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge is revising a recent court ruling that held up numerous utility projects crossing streams and wetlands, but says new oil and gas pipelines will still need further reviews.

Ricketts pushes back on criticism of TestNebraska contract

Ricketts pushes back on criticism of TestNebraska contract

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is pushing back against four Nebraska lawmakers who urged him to cancel a $27 million coronavirus testing contract with a group of out-of-state startup companies, calling their criticism “ludicrous” even though the program is off to a slow start hasn’t k…