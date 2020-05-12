WASHINGTON, D.C. - The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone in some way, and that was apparent in a recent survey done by Congressman Jeff Fortenberry.
Fortenberry tells News Talk WJAG, with how many people responded to the survey, it’s a good snapshot of how the virus is impacting lives.
He says over 1,000 people in his district responded.
"16 percent of people said they were unemployed and about 60 percent of people said the virus has effected them either through significant disruption or serious disruption. Now this is an interesting statistic as well, about 60 percent said they want to see things reopened with appropriate and aggressive protections for those who are in vulnerable circumstances."
Fortenberry also says 45 percent of people said government response wasn’t enough.
He says this one-two step of ensuring health care is sound and ensuring the state’s economic well-being is in place is the key to get back to normal.
To view the survey in full visit Fortenberry.House.Gov.