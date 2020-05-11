WASHINGTON, D.C. - With meat processing plants slowing down their operations or closing due to a coronavirus outbreak, it has caused a domino effect of problems.
Livestock producers have had to euthanize some of their animals and meat prices have increased in the grocery store.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry tells News Talk WJAG, when there’s an unsafe or disrupted food supply, the whole basis of society evaporates.
Fortenberry says they anticipated that there might be coronavirus cases at some of the meat processing plants and it’s swept upon them very easily, so hopefully it only temporarily causes problems in the meat supply.
"You can't put your livestock that are ready for slaughter on hold for very long. Plus the declining prices producers are getting for their livestock is a problem and has been even before the pandemic. We got word from one of the producers in Cuming County losing $400 a head on the last steer of his that was butchered. That's not sustainable."
Fortenberry says the $16 billion in direct payment support to livestock producers and others in the Ag sector will be of some help.
He also says there’s an investigation he’s supporting at the USDA to see if there’s been any collusion between the large meat packers as prices have gone up in the grocery store, but the price producers get for their livestock has gone down.