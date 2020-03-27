WASHINGTON, D.C. - If health and small businesses are protected successfully during the coronavirus outbreak, hopefully the nation will roar back.
That’s the sentiment from Congressman Jeff Fortenberry who also says the closures and social distancing policies are very important.
Fortenberry tells News Talk WJAG, the closures and social distancing policies are designed to help stop the spread of the disease, buy time to treat those that have it, and then flatten the curve so the disease isn’t infecting more people.
The Food and Drug Administration recently approved off-label use for the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine that may help coronavirus patients.
Fortenberry says the drug is worth a try.
"It has shown, at least anecdotally some promise. I was on the phone last night with someone I know who is a major health care provider in the state of New York and they're dispensing it. Try it, this is an emergency."
Fortenberry says there also needs to be a massive surge in testing to find more people who have the virus and quarantine them.