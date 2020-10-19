NORFOLK - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry was in Northeast Nebraska Friday visiting people and businesses that received the Paycheck Protection Program loan.
According to a Small Business Administration report in July, Nebraska entities employing 327,000 workers have received $3.4 billion in aid under the program.
Fortenberry tells News Talk WJAG, at the beginning of the pandemic, it was very clear they had to act quickly in Washington to help out businesses.
"The Paycheck Protection Program on top of direct support for individuals and families on top of direct support for healthcare infrastructure was just an airlift to help save small business jobs. It was a highly successful program and helped people get through amid all of the uncertainty."
As for a new coronavirus relief package, Fortenberry says it’s making some headway.
He says the new package would be targeted to small businesses, maybe additional assistance where needed for individuals and families, and possibly some unemployment help.