NORFOLK - The U.S. Senate has passed a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package for workers and businesses.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry tells News Talk WJAG, the bill is necessary and will help out a lot.
Fortenberry says these are extraordinary time and they call for extraordinary measures.
He says America has been so traumatized by the virus because of the unknowns of how this pandemic can continue to accelerate and they don’t want the health care system to be overcome.
"This provides significant money to state and local governments as well as health care systems. It's going to give every American a check, who qualifies which is most Americans, $1,200. Families will get $2,400 and an additional $500 for a child. That money is going to move quickly into the hands of Americans which will help in this time of great need."
The deal reportedly includes a $367 billion fund for the small business loan program as well as a $500 billion fund for a new lending agency.
Fortenberry says it’s not a perfect bill, you’re going to find things in it that are very distasteful, but a lot of the gross movement toward insertion of political ideology that you’ve seen lately has been removed.