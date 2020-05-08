WASHINGTON, D.C. - Nearly $3 trillion in funding across several packages has been passed by the federal government in response to the coronavirus.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry tells News Talk WJAG, they’ve undertaken a massive intervention in the economy.
Fortenberry says the $2.2 trillion CARES Act was an unprecedented amount of spending, but he looked at it as an investment of trying to protect the health care system, individuals, families, and small businesses.
He says there are many state and local governments that have had serious revenue decline through no fault of the state or local communities.
"I'm very sympathetic to potentially helping there. We already have $150 billion that are available to states. Myself and Congressman Don Bacon appeal directly to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin about loosening those restrictions to help pay for fire, police, and first responders and that's underway."
Fortenberry says at the national level, there will be a much larger debate coming as to what the next appropriate program to help state and local governments should be.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said Democrats are weighing about $1 trillion in state and local government needs for the next coronavirus spending bill.