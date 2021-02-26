Joe Kelly

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former top federal and county prosecutor in Nebraska has joined the state attorney general’s office.

Former U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly will serve as chief of the attorney general’s Criminal Bureau, where he will oversee prosecutions and appellate cases.

Kelly was appointed to his federal role by former President Donald Trump. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Lancaster County attorney in Lincoln from 2011 to 2018. He also worked as a deputy and chief deputy county attorney

