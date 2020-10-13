LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Lincoln television reporter has been found guilty of attempted second-degree sexual assault.
Zachery Worthington, who used to work for KLKN-TV in Lincoln, pleaded no contest to the charge as part of a deal with prosecutors. Originally, Worthington had been charged with first-degree sexual assault.
Prosecutors said the victim was a woman who had previously dated Worthington before the night of the assault in October 2018.
Murphy said the woman refused several requests from Worthington to have sex. The woman told authorities she later awoke to find Worthington having sex with her, and she immediately left his home.