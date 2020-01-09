STANTON - The Village of Pilger’s former Clerk was arrested Wednesday evening on multiple felony theft charges.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office arrested 57-year-old Kimberly Neiman on a Stanton County warrant charging her with seven felony Counts of theft by unlawful taking (six Class II felonies and one Class 4 felony) and three counts of abuse of public records (Class II misdemeanors). She was arrested at her residence in Pilger.
Neiman was charged following a nearly yearlong investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff and Stanton County Attorney offices into the unlawful taking of money from the village that dates back to at least 2006.
Neiman was later released after posting 10% of a $50,000 bond.
She is scheduled for her first court appearance in March.