STANTON - The former Pilger Clerk Kimberly Neiman who was arrested in January has entered a not guilty plea in court.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, Neiman entered the plea during county court Monday.
She was charged with seven felony counts of theft by unlawful taking as well as seven counts of abuse of public records and three counts of official misconduct.
Neiman was charged following a nearly yearlong investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff and Stanton County Attorney offices into the unlawful taking of money from the village that dates back to at least 2006.
A jury trial is set to begin in September.