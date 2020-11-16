STANTON - The former Pilger clerk has entered a guilty plea Monday.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 58-year-old Kimberly Neiman entered the plea in Stanton County District Court to attempted theft by unlawful taking a Class III A felony in connection to the theft of funds from Pilger.
As part of the plea agreement she also agreed to pay $44, 381in restitution to the Village and the Pilger Fire Department.
Neiman was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office earlier this year on felony theft charges, following a lengthy investigation by the Sheriff’s office and Stanton County Attorney’s office.
Neiman is to be sentenced on February 1by District Judge Mark Johnson.