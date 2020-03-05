Former Nebraska senator confirmed to state health board

Nebraska Capitol
Photo Courtesy/Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska lawmaker and anti-marijuana activist has won confirmation to the state's public health board despite criticism from advocates who are pushing a November ballot measure to legalize the drug for medicinal use.

Lawmakers voted 32-3 Thursday to approve John Kuehn for a seat on the 17-member Nebraska Board of Health.

Kuehn is a close ally of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who appointed him to the seat. Both men strongly oppose legalizing the marijuana.

Kuehn serves as co-chairman of Smart Approaches to Marijuana Nebraska, a group that has launched a public campaign to highlight the dangers of the drug.

