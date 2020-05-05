LINCOLN - To thank nurses for what they do, Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed this week and the rest of May as Nurses Month in Nebraska.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Tuesday, Ricketts said nurses work very hard, especially now to keep Nebraskans safe.
Dr. Kari Wade, President Elect of the Nebraska Nurses Association originally of Madison and a graduate of Madison High School and Northeast Community College spoke about the recognition.
Wade said there’s a reason that the Gallup Polls have recognized nursing as the number one most honest and ethical profession for the last 18 consecutive years.
"Nurses are strong, compassionate, and caring, but never has caring required more courage, selflessness and strength than it has over the last few months. Never has caring put ourselves and our families at such high risk."
Wade also said in January, the World Health Organization declared that 2020 would be recognized as the year of the nurse.