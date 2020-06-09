OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Weather forecasters are warning Nebraskans in much of the state to prepare for rough weather later Tuesday into Wednesday.
The National Weather Service says a storm system is expected to bring high winds, heavy rain and possibly hail and tornadoes to parts of central and eastern Nebraska.
The weather service has issued a high wind warning — in effect until Wednesday morning — for the southern half of Nebraska and as far north as Norfolk in the eastern region.
Wind gusts in eastern Nebraska could exceed 65 mph in places. The weather service also says the risk of hail damage and tornadoes is greater in Nebraska's southeastern region