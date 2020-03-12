OMAHA - (AP) Forecasters say a winter storm packing heavy, wet snow and gusting winds is headed toward much of Nebraska.
The National Weather Service says rain will start Friday and turn to snow later in the day and overnight.
Accumulations of up to 7 inches are expected in most of central Nebraska, with less snow to the east and southeast. Wind gusts of up to 25 mph are expected.
The service says there also are chances for light snow Sunday night in central Nebraska and occasionally through next week.