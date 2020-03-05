OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dangerous weather conditions for brush fires were forecast Thursday for much of Nebraska.
A red flag warning from the National Weather Service says low humidity and wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected. Brush fires have blackened thousands of Nebraska acres so far this week.
Regional 26 emergency manager Alma Beland estimated that firefighters battled flames Monday on between 1,500 and 2,000 acres between Thedford and Stapleton.
A blaze north of Lodgepole forced closure of U.S. Highway 30 for a time Wednesday. Officials say it was contained by 6 p.m.